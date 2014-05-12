Uruguay Wrap: Wanderers step closer to title

Alfredo Arias' Wanderers came from behind to beat Defensor Sporting 2-1 in the penultimate round of Clausura action on Sunday.

Wanderers (31, +17) are now one point clear at the summit with one match remaining following Penarol's (30, +17) 1-1 draw at lowly Liverpool.

The race for the title and a berth in the championship play-off, that pits the winners of the Apertura and Clausura, will certainly go down to the final round of games next week.

Wanderers are on the road against third-bottom El Tanque Sisley, while Penarol are at home to cellar-dwellers Cerro Largo.

Wanderers went into Sunday's clash at the Estadio Luis Franzini on the back of five consecutive wins but that run threatened to end when Matias Jones opened the scoring for Defensor Sporting in the sixth minute.

That goal seemed to spur the visiting team in action, with Martin Diaz levelling proceedings just 11 minutes later.

Wanderers had to wait but they finally completed their comeback after Nicolas Albarracin found the back of the net seven minutes from time.

At the Estadio Centenario, Penarol failed to claim maximum points against 13th-placed Liverpool on Sunday.

Paulo Pezzolano put Liverpool ahead courtesy of a 13th-minute penalty, only for ex-Uruguay international Fabian Estoyanoff to restore parity with nine minutes remaining.

In other results over the weekend, Matias Abisab netted a second-half brace as Cerro upstaged third-placed Fenix 3-1.

Nacional ended Miramar Misiones' two-game winning streak, triumphing 3-0 courtesy of Gaston Pereiro's double.

Apertura champions Danubio remain fifth in the standings after edging out El Tanque Sisley 1-0

Sud America recorded a routine 3-1 victory over Rentistas and Racing prevailed 2-0 at River Plate.

Meanwhile, Juventud heaped further misery on basement club Cerro Largo, easing to a 3-0 win.