USM Alger 1 Al Merreikh 0: Algerian champions stay perfect

Youcef Belaili's second-half strike helped USM Alger to a 1-0 victory over Al Merreikh in the CAF Champions League on Friday.

Belaili broke the deadlock eight minutes into the second half at Stade Omar Hamadi in Algiers, curling the ball beyond goalkeeper Jamal Salim from the edge of the penalty area.

USM Alger's win was their second from as many games in the Champions League, after upstaging reigning champions ES Setif in June.

Hubert Velud's men top Group B with six points, three clear of Al Merreikh.