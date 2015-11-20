Valbuena 'willing to play with anyone' in France team

France midfielder Mathieu Valbuena wants to resume his international career and is willing to "play with anyone", according to his lawyer Didier Domat.

Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema has been charged with complicity in an attempt to blackmail and participating in a criminal conspiracy as part of the investigation into an alleged plot to extort money from Valbuena over a sex tape.

Lyon star Valbuena gave his side of the story to a Versailles court on Friday, after which Domat outlined his stance regarding playing alongside Benzema.

"Mathieu wants to return to the national team and is willing to play with anyone," he is quoted by L'Equipe.

"He is smart enough to put his own interests behind those of the national team."

Valbuena and Benzema were left out of Didier Deschamps' most recent France squad for the friendlies against Germany and England after the court ruled they could not meet prior to Valbuena providing his version of events.

Domat continued: "Mathieu was very relaxed, very calm, he replied with sincerity to the judge. He [Valbuena] has not had the will to harm or undermine the France team or French football.

"He is merely exercising his civil right to fight a criminal act of which he was the victim. And do not forget that he is the victim."

Valbuena left the court around noon to board a private jet which whisked him off to join up with the Lyon squad ahead of their Ligue 1 clash at Nice on Friday night.