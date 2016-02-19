Valdano ponders Guardiola challenging English football culture

Jorge Valdano is curious over the impact Pep Guardiola can have at Manchester City on a football culture in England the former Real Madrid director holds in low regard.

Ex-Barcelona boss Guardiola will take the reins at the Etihad Stadium on a three-year deal when he leaves Bayern Munich at the end of the campaign.

Valdano believes the Premier League is lacking in comparison to the technical excellence Guardiola's sides have turned out at Camp Nou and the Allianz Arena.

The 60-year-old ex-Argentina international spoke disparagingly of the English top-flight as he considered holders Barcelona, Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid to have a greater chance of Champions League success this season than City, Chelsea and Arsenal, who also remain in the round of 16.

"The Spanish clubs have a very large window [for success] compared to the other teams," he told Mundo Deportivo.

"We fill our mouths talking about the Premier League, but it is far from competitive with Spain.

"English football is deeply rooted in culture in which the public celebrates a throw-in or a corner.

"It is a football that lacks tactical sophistication, in which teams are driven by a very large emotional climate created by the public more so than the coaches.

"Therefore the imminent arrival of Pep, to challenge a culture, is very exciting."