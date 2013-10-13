Valdes talks up chances of Monaco move
Barcelona goalkeeper Victor Valdes would relish the chance to join Monaco next season after confessing he is keen to play in Ligue 1.
The 31-year-old is in the final year of his contract at Camp Nou and has previously revealed that he will leave when it expires to continue his trophy-laden career elsewhere.
Valdes was a reported transfer target for Monaco in the close-season, as well as Arsenal and Manchester City.
With Monaco top of the table at present on goal difference on the club's return to the French top flight and former Barca left-back Eric Abidal in the ranks at Stade Louis II, Valdes has expressed an interest in moving to the Ligue 1 leaders.
He told Telefoot: "I've been at Barcelona for 10 years. It has been a great 10 years but my adventure with Barca ends this season.
"Monaco might be a good choice. As a professional, Ligue 1 attracts me.
"(Eric) Abidal is very happy there and he is a good friend of mine.
"I consider him to be a brother after everything we have loved through together.
"To play with him again would be special."
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.