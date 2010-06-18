Valdivia wife reveals Swiss KO

"I spoke with Jorge and he told me he'd suffered a minor strain and that he most likely won't play against Switzerland," Daniela Aranguiz told Chilean state television in Santiago.

"He'll definitely be out of the next match," she then added. "But it's best if he doesn't play so he can be fit again to face Spain."

There was no immediate comment on the news from within the Chile camp in South Africa.

Valdivia limped out of Wednesday's 1-0 defeat of Honduras four minutes before the final whistle.

If he cannot play on Monday, Matias Fernandez is likely to remain in the playmaker's role with leading striker Humberto Suazo, returning from a hamstring injury, in front of him.

