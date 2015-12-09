Vale feared racist abuse of Hasselbaink

Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink was not considered for the manager's job at Port Vale due to fears he would be subjected to racist abuse from the club's fans.

Former Leeds United and Chelsea striker Hasselbaink was recommended for the post at Vale Park by then Derby County boss Steve McClaren in 2014.

McClaren had previously managed Hasselbaink at Middlesbrough, and had the Dutchman on his coaching staff at both Twente and Nottingham Forest.

Hasselbaink went on to success at Burton Albion - winning the League Two title last season and guiding the club to the current League One summit before he was appointed as QPR manager last week.

However, Vale chairman Norman Smurthwaite has revealed his concerns about how some of the club's fans would react had Hasselbaink been appointed as Micky Adams' successor last year.

"I didn't take him because of the racial issue the club had got," he told the Stoke Sentinel.

"I didn't think it was fair on him.

"Can you imagine the poor bloke getting abuse, along with the normal abuse if results were going against him?

"He would have been right for the club without doubt but I don't think the club would have been right for him."