Valencia bring in help for struggling Neville

Jesus Garcia Pitarch has returned to Valencia as director of football in a bid to ease the struggle for form under Gary Neville at the Mestalla.

Despite promising displays since Neville's appointment in early December - notably in creditable draws against Barcelona and Real Madrid - the former Manchester United defender is still waiting for his first La Liga win.

Following Sunday's 2-0 defeat at Real Sociedad, Valencia sit 11th in the table but Neville will now be able to call on Pitarch's experience, the 52-year-old having served in the same position between 2002 and 2004.

Pitarch - who represented Valencia during a 15-year playing career - helped the club win La Liga and the UEFA Cup during his previous spell as director of football before winning the Europa League and European Super Cup as sporting director at Atletico Madrid.

"We had assured our fans and stakeholders that we would constantly review our sporting structure," said Valencia chairwoman, Lay Hoon Chan.

"We are very happy with this appointment because we have someone on board who is not only a proven professional but also one who is rooted in Valencianismo.

"Jesus has enjoyed success at the highest levels in his sporting career and knows Valencia CF well. We believe that he is the ideal person for such an important position."