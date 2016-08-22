Valencia coach Ayestaran rules out Mustafi sale

Arsenal target Shkodran Mustafi will not be leaving Valencia after coach Pako Ayestaran ruled out a sale.

Mustafi was named among the substitutes in Valencia's season-opening 4-2 defeat at home to Las Palmas in LaLiga on Monday.

The 24-year-old Germany international defender came off the bench at half-time but was unable to prevent defeat to Las Palmas, who led 3-2 heading into the interval.

Asked about Mustafi's future amid strong links to the Premier League, Ayestaran told reporters: "Mustafi is not for sale and he will stay at VCF.

"The market is open and there are still possibilities."

Ayestaran also expects forward Paco Alcacer, who has been linked with Barcelona, to stay.

"With Alcacer I can be as firm as with Mustafi, [club president] Lay Hoon already said it," he added.

"The president has said in public that Alcacer and Mustafi are not for sale and I have to believe her."

Valencia made a dream start at the Mestalla after Santi Mina opened the scoring in the sixth minute.

Las Palmas responded with three unanswered goals via Marko Livaja, Jonathan Viera and Kevin-Prince Boateng, before Santi Mina netted his second in the 34th minute.

Valencia's defensive woes led to the introduction of Mustafi and while the hosts dominated, they were exposed on the counter-attack as Livaja sealed the points two minutes from time.

"I am sad and disappointed by the result but satisfied by the performance of the team, it is difficult to play better," Ayestaran added.

"Their [Las Palmas] effectiveness has been better than normal. The grade has been fairly good for the team, we had chances to win the match but we were not accurate.

"I want the team to have identity and that it is noticeable. I am very satisfied and convinced that if we are able to maintain this level and correct the mistakes then the team will be up there."