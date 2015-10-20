Valencia coach Nuno: We played our best football of the season

Valencia coach Nuno believes his side played their best football of the season in a 2-1 Champions League Group H victory over Gent on Tuesday.

Sofiane Feghouli gave the hosts the lead as they dominated the early stages at the Mestalla, but a string of Matz Sels saves and a Thomas Foket rocket saw the sides go in 1-1 at the break.

Valencia got lucky in the end as a Stefan Mitrovic own goal in the 72nd minute handed them the three points, having struggled to really test their Belgian opponents during the second period.

But Nuno, whose side could be assured of qualification to the last 16 with a win in the return fixture, was happy to reflect on an impressive first-half performance.

"We played really well," he told beIN Sports. "In the first half we played the best minutes of the season. I congratulate my players.

"We suffered in the second half because Gent are a really good team.

"Now we must travel to Belgium. We know it will be complicated to win there.

"We need to confirm our qualification to the next round early. Our dream to be in the knockout phase can become a reaity."

Looking ahead to Sunday's league clash with Atletico Madrid, Feghouli added: "We must enjoy this victory. We have six points and now we must rest to play on the weekend against Atletico. That will be a difficult match."