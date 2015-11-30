Valencia confirm Nuno departure

Valencia have confirmed the resignation of former coach Nuno Espirito Santo after the Portuguese announced his decision to quit in a post-match news conference on Sunday.

The Portuguese – appointed at the Mestalla in July 2014 – said he had resignation in the aftermath of Valencia's 1-0 defeat to Sevilla at the Estadio Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan, the visitors ending the game with 10 men.

But Nuno met with the club's hierarchy on Monday to discuss the terms of his departure while former England international Phil Neville took training.

Valencia said in a statement that the decision was by "mutual agreement" and they were "grateful to [Nuno] and his coaching staff for their work in the last 18 months".

Neville and other members of Valencia's coaching team will assist interim boss Salvador Gonzalez until a permanent replacement is appointed.

Valencia are back in action in the Copa del Rey on Wednesday when they visit Barakaldo before taking on La Liga champions Barcelona at home on Saturday.

Michael Laudrup, Alejandro Sabella and Frank Rijkaard have all been suggested as frontrunners to replace Nuno on a permanent basis.