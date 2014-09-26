Valencia living the dream as a West Ham player

The forward had an impressive World Cup with Ecuador, scoring all three of his country's goals before their elimination at the group stage.

Valencia moved to Upton Park from Pachuca as manager Sam Allardyce attempts to introduce a more attacking brand of football, and the 24-year-old is enjoying life in England, with a trip to Old Trafford to take on Manchester United to come on Saturday.

"I had to work with my dad on the farm milking cows and then sell the milk to buy my first boots," he said at the launch of West Ham's 'Club London'.

"I used to watch the Premier League on TV and now I'm living the dream. I can say that it has been a good start, the way that I have adapted to the Premier League.

"Anyone can beat anyone in this league. Everyone loves to play United and I would love to beat them."

Valencia conceded that he was wary about what to expect, after watching Green Street - a film about West Ham hooligan supporters.

"I knew about West Ham mainly from films," he said. "I remember Green Street.

"I was not scared. I respected the fact they are very passionate supporters and, when I found out I was coming here, I didn't know what to expect.

"As soon as I arrived I was told that all that was in the old days and it has all changed now.

"Also, here in England, fans are respectful whereas in South America, if you lose a match you can't even go out in the street.

"Here, after we lost the opening game [to Tottenham] people stayed in the stadium and showed their support. I liked that."