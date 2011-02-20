Valencia lose Aduriz for a month
MADRID - Valencia striker Aritz Aduriz will miss his side's Champions League last 16 second leg away to Schalke 04 after suffering an ankle injury, the Spanish club said on Sunday.
Aduriz fell awkwardly after jumping for a ball in Saturday's 0-0 home draw with Sporting Gijon and left the pitch on a stretcher.
He will be out for around four weeks the club said on their website.
Valencia, who are third in La Liga, drew 1-1 at home with Schalke last Tuesday and travel to Gelsenkirchen for the second leg on March 9.
