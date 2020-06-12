Trending

Valencia News and Features

Name: Valencia

Founded: 1919

Home ground: Mestalla

League Titles: 6

Instagram: @valenciacf

Valencia have enjoyed two great periods in their history, with the 1940s and early 2000s the glory years at the Mestalla. They won three La Liga titles during a five-year spell between 1942 and 1947 and two more during 2002 and 2004. A winner of the Copa del Rey on eight occasions, Valencia have reached two Champions League finals and won the European Cup Winners' Cup and UEFA Cup. Mundo was their chief scorer in the 40s, with Santiago Canizares the man in between the sticks during their next successful spell.

