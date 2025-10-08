You Ask The Questions: Nani answers YOUR questions

Get your questions in as FourFourTwo prepares to sit down with Nani

You Ask The Questions returns, and this time around, it's Nani in the hot seat.

As regularly seen in our print editions, we put questions from readers to someone from the world of football in You Ask The Questions, our recurring FourFourTwo feature that brings you closer to footballing stars.

This time around, it's Nani, with the former Manchester United and Portugal international enjoying a decorated career at the very top of the game.

Nani's career began at Sporting in his homeland of Portugal, before the exciting winger moved to Manchester United back in 2007 for a fee thought to be in the region of £17m. He lived with sporting icon Cristiano Ronaldo at the start of his career in England, with the now Al-Nassr star taking the Red Devils' newest recruit under his wing.

Nani scored on his debut in a pre-season friendly against Shenzhen and would go on to become a huge success at Old Trafford, known for his brilliant skillset, flair and flamboyance. He won an impressive four Premier League titles, as well as the UEFA Champions League back in 2008.

Nani in action for Manchester United in August 2008 (Image credit: Alamy)

After eight years with Manchester United, it was time for pastures new, with Nani choosing to join former club Sporting on loan, in a deal that also saw Marcos Rojo move to the Theatre of Dreams.

Just over a year later, his permanent exit from Manchester United was confirmed, with the winger opting for a switch to Fenerbahce on a three-year deal. He would score 12 goals in 47 total appearances for the Turkish outfit, before moving on again just another 12 months later.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

This time it was Spain, with Nani signing for Valencia, on yet another three-year contract. In his one season at the Mestalla, he suffered four muscular injuries over the course of the campaign – a contrast to his previous year in Turkey, where he played a whopping 64 games for club and country.

From then on in, the Portugal international never spent more than a year in the same place, and ended up boasting spells with Sporting again, Orlando City, Venezia, Melbourne Victory, Adana Demirspor and finally, Estrela da Amadora

Nani whilst playing for Fenerbahce

On the international stage, Nani won a huge 112 caps for Portugal and won the European Championships with Selecao back in 2016.

As ever, we're across social, too, if you'd like to ask Nani a question via X (formerly Twitter), Facebook or Instagram.