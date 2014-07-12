Valencia signing Otamendi unfazed by price tag

Argentine defender Otamendi, 26, agreed to a five-year deal with Valencia from Porto in February but only officially joined the La Liga side in July after being loaned out to Brazil's Atletico Mineiro.

Otamendi is now preparing for the upcoming league campaign at a German training camp and the Argentina international is adamant his hefty price tag will not affect his game as Valencia attempt to improve on their eighth-place finish from 2013-14.

"Being the most costly central defender in the history of the club isn't something I'm worried about," Otamendi told reporters on Friday.

"I just have to show what I can do on the pitch. I've joined this club with great enthusiasm.

"I'm happy and if I'm one of the most expensive, then all I hope to do is return their faith with effort on the pitch, so that Valencia can keep growing."