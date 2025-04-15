Manchester United report: Dusan Vlahovic heading for bargain move, with talks set

Manchester United are in for Dusan Vlahovic, with a cut-price fee touted for the Serbian's services.

Ruben Amorim's side are way down in 14th in the Premier League and although there are problems across the pitch, goals are a major issue with just 38 netted in 32 games – compared to 15-placed Tottenham's 60 and 16th-placed Wolverhampton Wanderers' 47.

The Red Devils still have a second leg of the Europa League to come this week but with the side struggling to score, it looks like the INEOS ownership could reshape the team's attack, regardless of how Manchester United finish the season.

Dusan Vlahovic ready for bargain switch, with Manchester United lining up

Ruben Amorim needs to strengthen in attack (Image credit: Alamy)

United have signed two promising forwards over the past two summers – Rasmus Hojlund and Joshua Zirkzee – but both have floundered this season with just 15 goals between them in all competitions.

With the latter having picked up what looked like a hamstring injury, United may well have to move Hojlund on if they want to invest in another player up front – and with the Dane of interest to Serie A, they may recoup some of the £64 million they spent on his services.

Rasmus Hojlund could leave this summer (Image credit: Alamy)

Calciomercato have reported on the moving pieces going on in the transfer market, with Juventus looking to move Vlahovic on this summer for as little as €30m.

Barcelona and Newcastle United are both said to be interested in the 25-year-old, with the Old Lady said to be keen to bring Sandro Tonali into the negotiations, should the midfielder decide to depart the northeast.

Juve's interest in Hojlund may help to facilitate some kind of move for Vlahovic in the opposite direction, however, FourFourTwo understands that a loan move for Hojlund could well be more likely than a permanent move, given the hope at Old Trafford that he could still fulfil his considerable potential.

Vlahovic has long been linked with the Premier League, with Arsenal big fans of the player while he was at Fiorentina – but while he has often been touted for a move of over £50m over the years, his contract expires next summer.

Dusan Vlahovic could be off this summer (Image credit: Getty Images)

In FourFourTwo's view, Vlahovic could be a huge opportunity for a buying club this summer at a price considerably cheaper than Viktor Gyokeres – and if Manchester United are struggling to pass Profit and Sustainability Rules (PSR), looking to sign a player with a year left on his deal could be a smart move.

Vlahovic is worth €45m, according to Transfermarkt.