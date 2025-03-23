‘Liverpool need to bring someone in to take the burden off Darwin Nunez – he’s not a starting player, the fee has weighed him down, he’s trying to too hard’ Former Reds record signing explains what it’s like when a price tag leads to unwanted scrutiny

Liverpool look set to cruise to the Premier League title this season, but it still hasn’t been the easiest of campaigns for Darwin Nunez.

The Uruguayan missed a crucial penalty as the Reds were knocked out of the Champions League by Paris Saint-Germain recently, and has scored only seven league goals in 40 appearances this season.

That’s despite the 25-year-old arriving from Benfica for a club record £85m in 2022 – since then, he’s never been able to truly find consistent form.

Former record signing has his say

Darwin Nunez

Twenty-five years ago, Emile Heskey joined Liverpool for a club record £11m, and sometimes also faced scrutiny over his goal tally during his days at Anfield.

Watching on from afar now, he admits that Nunez’s time at the club hasn’t totally worked out as intended so far.

Emile Heskey with Gerard Houllier

“It hasn’t been the most successful, I think he’ll be the first one to pick that out,” Heskey tells FFT. “I think it’s a huge burden when you come for such a fee and everyone keeps pointing that at you, when you want to just enjoy your football and get playing.

“He’s struggled with consistency and that’s where you need to play consistently, to get to understand the tempo of this league etc, because it’s totally different to anywhere else.

“Some can adapt quicker, some really struggle. I think he’s struggled in that sense and the goals are what everyone looks at. For me he’s not a starter, he’s more of an impact player, to come on and make an impact late in the second half.

“It’s difficult because when you come for that sort of money, everyone is looking at you and saying ‘Well, what’s going on?’”

Heskey doesn’t question Nunez’s desire to succeed at Anfield, but thinks he needs some assistance.

“I think they’ve got to look at bringing someone in who challenges him and helps him, to take that burden off him a bit and be that main focal point,” he said, speaking in association with BetVictor.

“Once you’re trying too hard, you’re slashing at things and you’re not as composed as you possibly know you can be.

“There’s one thing doing everything in training, but you have to show that in the game. That’s when the pressure comes.”