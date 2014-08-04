Valencia targeting Champions League spot

Valencia did not feature in Europe's premier competition last season and will not participate this term after finishing eighth in La Liga in the 2013-14 campaign.

Nuno - who replaced Juan Antonio Pizzi last month - expects a club of Valencia's pedigree should be in the Champions League and has challenged his team to deliver a top-four finish in his first season at the helm.

"I don't hide [the fact] that we have the wish, the desire to be in the Champions League next year," he said.

"I think it's possible because we are a big club. The position of Valencia is none other than fighting for [the] Champions League.

"The club has a big project inside of it and we expect all the things to come true. [Our] ambitions are clear."

Nuno witnessed his side clinch the Emirates Cup at the weekend thanks to a 2-2 draw with Monaco on Saturday and a 3-1 victory over Benfica the following day.

And the Portuguese expects his charges to kick on before the Liga opener with Sevilla on August 23.

"We are building a team and that's the main goal at this moment in the season," he added. "I'm sure that on August 23 we're going to be stronger than we are today. We're going to be more united. We're going to have more weapons to use.

"[Our] supporters can count on us to work hard and to fight for everything that we can."