Valencia undergoes successful operation

Valencia sustained a horrific injury in a challenge with Ranger’s Kirk Broadfoot during United’s 0-0 draw with the Scottish champions, and was stretchered off immediately, in immense pain, with an apparent leg break.

It was later confirmed that the Ecuadorian international had fractured his ankle and suffered significant ligament damage.

Valencia, 25, underwent an operation on Wednesday, and Manchester United have confirmed it was a success, though the winger will still miss the majority of this season.

“The operation went well,” said a United spokesperson. “A plate has been inserted to stabilise the fracture but there is obvious significant ligament damage that follows a dislocation and he will be out for a good portion of the season.”

Valencia was in obvious agony as soon as the challenge took place, and those around him were quick to call for medical staff on the sidelines. Broadfoot and other witnesses to the injury were also visibly shaken.

The Red Devils' boss Sir Alex Ferguson likened the injury to the one suffered by former United player Alan Smith, who broke his left leg and dislocated his ankle in an FA Cup tie against Liverpool in February 2006.

Valencia, making his fourth appearance of the season against Rangers after being left out of United’s previous game against Everton, now looks likely to be out for most of the season.

By Jonathan Fadugba

