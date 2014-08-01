Van der Vaart not ruling out Redknapp reunion

The Hamburg midfielder has been linked with a move to Loftus Road as Rangers prepare for the demands of the Premier League following their promotion last season.

Van Der Vaart enjoyed a successful spell under Redknapp at Tottenham between 2010 and 2012, but denied having any discussions with his former boss amid reports linking him with QPR.

The 31-year-old did hint, however, that he would be prepared for a second spell in the capital if the opportunity arises.

He told Bild: "Harry Redknapp has not been in touch with me. He has not phoned me.

"In football you never know, but so far we have not been in touch.

"Harry Redknapp and I enjoyed a really great relationship back at Tottenham. He is a top-quality manager.

"I was in great form back then. I scored 12 (Premier League) goals in one season and I netted 13 in the other season."