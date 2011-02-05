Van der Vaart out of Austria friendly
ROTTERDAM - Injured Netherlands midfielder Rafael van der Vaart has pulled out of Wednesday's friendly against Austria, the Dutch FA (KNVB) said on Saturday.
Van der Vaart suffered a calf problem in Tottenham Hotspur's 2-1 home win over Bolton Wanderers in the Premier league earlier on Saturday in which he scored a sixth-minute penalty.
The injury led to him being substituted at half-time.
