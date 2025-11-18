Watch Austria vs Bosnia and Herzegovina: Live streams for winner-takes-all World Cup 2026 qualifier

Watch Austria vs Bosnia and Herzegovina as the visitors go all out for a win and a place at the World Cup, with all the information on live streams and TV coverage right here.

Austria vs Bosnia and Herzegovina: Key information ► Date: Tuesday, 18 November 2025 ► Kick-off time: 7.45pm GMT / 8.45pm CET / 2.45pm ET ► Venue: Ernst-Happel-Stadion, Vienna ► TV & Streaming: Fubo (USA) ► FREE Stream: ORF (Austria) ► Watch from anywhere: Use NordVPN to unblock your usual stream

Austria have 18 points in first place. Bosnia and Herzegovina have 16 points in second place. That's all you really need to know.

The Group H finale puts it all on the line for these two World Cup 2026 hopefuls and they're both one win away from securing their spot in the United States, Canada and Mexico next summer.

Read on for all the details you need on live streams and broadcast options to watch Austria vs Bosnia and Herzegovina online, on TV, and from anywhere.

Can I watch Austria vs Bosnia and Herzegovina in the UK?

There is no dedicated live coverage of Austria vs Bosnia and Herzegovina in the UK.

How to watch Austria vs Bosnia and Herzegovina in the US

Live coverage of Austria vs Bosnia and Herzegovinad will be available for fans in the US via Fubo TV.

Can I watch Austria vs Bosnia and Herzegovina for free?

The local rights to show Austria vs Bosnia and Herzegovina in Austria are owned by the national public service broadcaster, ORF.

The match will be broadcast live on ORF 1 and streamed via the ORF On platform.

Coverage is geo-restricted to Austria. A VPN will get you your usual coverage from anywhere – more on that below.

Watch Austria vs Bosnia and Herzegovina from anywhere

Away from home for the game? That doesn't mean you have to miss out on watching Austria vs Bosnia and Herzegovina. All you need is a VPN, a handy a piece of software that makes your devices appear to be in a different location.

Assuming it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs, you can use a VPN to bypass geo-restrictions and unblock your usual streaming services when abroad. It's also brilliant for your general internet security.

FourFourTwo’s colleagues TechRadar have tested hundreds of VPNs, and they say NordVPN is the best VPN you can get.

Black Friday Deal Save 74% Was $11.59 now $2.99 at go.nordvpn.net

🥇 World's best VPN service

✅ Fast, secure, huge location list

➕ 3 months extra FREE

Austria vs Bosnia and Herzegovina: Match preview

The advantage on paper belongs to the Austrians. Ralf Rangnick's team can play for a win in the knowledge that a draw is enough, but if they lose on their own soil they'll need to navigate the play-offs while Bosnia put their feet up.

Austria won in Zenica to take the advantage in Group H but qualification is still within reach for Bosnia and Herzegovina courtesy of Austria's dramatic late defeat away against Romania in October.

Virgil Ghita's goal in the fifth minute of time added on in Bucharest handed Romania a 1-0 win and took away the point that would have put Tuesday's task beyond Sergej Barbarez's Dragons.

Bosnia and Herzegovina won five of their seven qualifiers to keep pace at the top and keep their destiny in their own hands.

Only Austria's Marko Arnautovic, who scored six times against San Marino, has more goals in the group than 39-year-old Edin Dzeko.

The veteran has added five goals to his international tally and now has 72 goals to his name in 145 senior appearances.

Bosnia's last visit to Austria was the final game of their inaugural Nations League group in 2018. Arnautovic and Dzeko were the two central strikers on show at Ernst-Happel-Stadion that night but it ended in a goalless draw as the Bosnians topped the group.