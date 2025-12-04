Austria World Cup 2026 squad: Ralf Rangnick's latest selection ahead of the World Cup draw

Austria players celebrate in front of the fans after qualifying for the World Cup

The Austria World Cup 2026 squad is shaping up for their big return to the world stage.

Ralf Rangnick’s side qualified for their eighth finals by finishing top of Group H in UEFA’s World Cup 2026 qualifying campaign. The headlines were stolen by a 10-0 win over San Marino in October 2025 but it was four points from matches against second-placed Bosnia and Herzegovina that really made the difference.

Austria have become regulars at the European Championship and have progressed beyond the group stage in the last two tournaments, but World Cup 2026 will be their first since 1998, when a defeat and two draws sent them home early. All three of their goals were scored in injury time.

While there are representatives of Austria’s Bundesliga in the new generation, it’s the German version that tends to provide the bulk of the Austrian squad. Rangnick is able to call upon a wealth of solid professionals from over the border but the ability to unlock some genuine sparkle will make or break Austria’s World Cup.

They’re captained by Real Madrid’s David Alaba, who has spent much of his international career fulfilling a different tactical role to those more familiar to him at club level, and Borussia Dortmund’s Marcel Sabitzer has evolved into a formidable leader for club and country.

Though he started out at Admira Wacker and Rapid Vienna, Sabitzer is one of many Austrian internationals educated within the Red Bull multi-club system, whose influence is evident throughout Rangnick’s selections. The head coach himself was an influential figure at Red Bull for several years.

His latest squad included four players currently employed by either Red Bull Salzburg or RB Leipzig but the impact of the group on Austria’s current national team set-up is vast. For the first time, that will be tested in the World Cup finals in 2026.

Squad

Austria World Cup 2026 squad: the November selection

GK: Alexander Schlager (Red Bull Salzburg)

GK: Nikolas Polster (Wolfsberger AC)

GK: Patrick Pentz (Brondby)

GK: Nicolas Kristof (Elversberg)

DF: Marco Friedl (Werder Bremen)

DF: Kevin Danso (Tottenham Hotspur)

DF: Stefan Posch (Como)

DF: David Alaba (Real Madrid)

DF: Leopold Querfeld (Union Berlin)

DF: Philipp Lienhart (SC Freiburg)

DF: Phillipp Mwene (Mainz 05)

DF: Alexander Prass (TSG Hoffenheim)

MF: Xaver Schlager (RB Leipzig)

MF: Nicolas Seiwald (RB Leipzig)

MF: Marcel Sabitzer (Borussia Dortmund)

MF: Florian Grillitsch (Braga)

MF: Marco Grull (Werder Bremen)

MF: Romano Schmid (Werder Bremen)

MF: Christoph Baumgartner (RB Leipzig)

MF: Konrad Laimer (Bayern Munich)

MF: Patrick Wimmer (VfL Wolfsburg)

MF: Alessandro Schopf (Wolfsberger AC)

FW: Marko Arnautovic (Red Star Belgrade)

FW: Michael Gregoritsch (Brondby)

FW: Nikolaus Wurmbrand (Rapid Wien)

FW: Raul Florucz (Union Saint-Gilloise)

Fixtures and results

November 18, 2025: Austria 1-1 Bosnia and Herzegovina, Ernst-Happel-Stadion, Vienna, Austria

November 15, 2025: Cyprus 0-2 Austria, Alphamega Stadium, Limassol, Cyprus

October 12, 2025: Romania 1-0 Austria, National Arena, Bucharest, Romania

October 9, 2025: Austria 10-0 San Marino, Ernst-Happel-Stadion, Vienna, Austria

September 9, 2025: Bosnia and Herzegovina 1-2 Austria, Bilino Polje Stadium, Zenica, Bosnia and Herzegovina

September 6, 2025: Austria 1-0 Cyprus, Raiffeisen Arena, Linz, Austria

June 10, 2025: San Marino 0-4 Austria, San Marino Stadium, Serravalle, San Marino

June 7, 2025: Austria 2-1 Romania, Ernst-Happel-Stadion, Vienna, Austria

March 23, 2025: Serbia 2-0 Austria (3-1 agg.), Red Star Stadium, Belgrade, Serbia

March 20, 2025: Austria 1-1 Serbia, Ernst-Happel-Stadion, Vienna, Austria

Manager

Who is Austria's manager?

Ralf Rangnick is a legend of coaching (Image credit: Getty Images)

Ralf Rangnick, now 67, has been in coaching for more than 40 years. The Austrian national team job is the German’s first permanent head coach role outside his home nation but his dugout CV barely scratches the surface.

Rangnick has managed Stuttgart, Hannover, Schalke and Hoffenheim in the Bundesliga but has also followed an unorthodox path since the turn of the century, taking on a temporary role in England with Manchester United in 2021 as well as leading the expansion and development strategy for Red Bull.

He was appointed as Franco Foda’s successor in the Austria job in 2022 and has secured qualification for two consecutive major tournaments. None of his predecessors can make the same claim.

Star player

Who is Austria's star player?

Marko Arnautovic celebrates scoring at Euro 2024 (Image credit: Getty Images)

He’ll be 37 years old by the time the World Cup begins but Marko Arnautovic will finally get his moment at the greatest show on Earth and it seems like exactly the kind of stage that will suit him.

There are other major stars in the Austria squad but Arnautovic is a hogger of the spotlight and goes into the World Cup having scored twice as many goals in qualifying as teammate Michael Gregoritsch.

The former Inter Milan and West Ham United forward is a giant of modern Austrian football. He holds the records for the most caps (130 to date) and the most goals (47), including eight in Group H to help take Das Team back to the World Cup finals. Arnautovic has had a remarkable, fascinating career. He’ll be confident of going out on a high.