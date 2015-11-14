Van Dijk and Bazoer pull out of Netherlands squad

Netherlands will have to make do without the services of Virgil van Dijk and Riechedly Bazoer in Tuesday's international friendly against Germany.

The Dutch Football Association (KNVB) has announced the duo picked up injuries in Friday's 3-2 win over Wales.

"Riechedly Bazoer (hamstring injury) and Virgil van Dijk (knee problems) have left Oranje's training camp in Cardiff," read a tweet from the KNVB.

Southampton defender Van Dijk featured from the start in Friday's match at Cardiff City Stadium, but was substituted at half-time.

Bazoer, 19, came off the bench in the 87th minute to make his international debut, but it proved a bittersweet experience for the Ajax midfielder as he sustained a hamstring problem.

National team coach Danny Blind has not called up any replacements.

The Dutch lost Jairo Riedewald and Davy Klaassen to injury in the build-up to the match against Wales.

It is unsure at present whether Tuesday's match will go ahead as planned following Friday's terrorist attacks in Paris, one of which happened outside the Stade de France, where France and Germany were playing a friendly. The world champions spent the night inside the stadium, but flew home early on Saturday morning.

The KNVB will meet with the German Football Association (DFB) on Saturday to make a decision on the match in Hannover.