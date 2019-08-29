Van Dijk named UEFA Men’s Player of the Year

Liverpool defender Virgil Van Dijk has been named UEFA Men’s Player of the Year for 2018/19.

The 28-year-old Holland international beat Barcelona’s Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo of Juventus to win the award after playing a starring role for Liverpool in their triumphant Champions League campaign.

The former Celtic and Southampton centre-half, who succeeded Real Madrid’s Luka Modric as Europe’s top player, was man of the match in the Champions League final win against Tottenham.

✨ 2018/19 UEFA Men's Player of the Year ✨

🏆 𝐕𝐀𝐍 𝐃𝐈𝐉𝐊#UEFAawards | #UCLdrawpic.twitter.com/B6PurZkmK7

— #UCLdraw (@ChampionsLeague) August 29, 2019

He was also named PFA Player’s Player of the Year in April after leading Liverpool to a second-placed finish in the Premier League.

Liverpool signed Van Dijk for a reported fee of £75million from Southampton on New Year’s Day 2018 and the following October he was installed as captain by manager Jurgen Klopp after a players’ vote.

The Dutchman has added both much-needed steel, as well as guile, to Liverpool’s defence and is widely regarded as one of the world’s best central defenders.