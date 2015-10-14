Van Gaal one of the best, but not my cup of tea - De Boer

Frank de Boer believes Louis van Gaal is one of the best coaches in world football, even if the Manchester United manager's style is not always to his liking.

The Ajax boss played for his experienced Old Trafford counterpart with the Eredivisie side, Barcelona and Netherlands national team and feels his former mentor will be a success if he is given sufficient time to implement his methods.

De Boer admits some of Van Gaal's confrontations with the media are not his "cup of tea", but has little doubt as to whether the 64-year-old – who is now in his second season with United – will prove successful.

"I think he is managing very well, always protecting his players and wanting them to always give 100 per cent," De Boer said to Omnisport.

"If they do that I think he is one of the best trainers in the world. I think he also learned a lot in the last couple of years about what he has to do if he is in a foreign country

"He will get what he wants if he gets time and everybody believes his philosophy."

On Van Gaal's lively style in dealing with the media, De Boer said it is not a strategy he chooses to employ in his job with Ajax.

"That is not my cup of tea how he always tries to fight with the press," continued the 45-year-old.

"I think sometimes you have to let it rest and don't make an issue about it.

"But he doesn't like if somebody isn't fair against him and he will try to attack them with words if they are not honest.

"For me I'm only concerned about is the first-team players and everything that is around - yeah, I read things - but the only thing that I can do is train with my team and I don't have influence on what people outside are saying.

"So sometimes I think 'let it rest'. He always goes into it but that does give entertainment to the press and that's nice."