Van Marwijk: Robben not a one-trick pony, he is like Messi

Former Netherlands coach Bert van Marwijk has dismissed claims Arjen Robben is a "one-trick pony" and has likened the Bayern Munich star to Barcelona ace Lionel Messi.

Robben started his career as an orthodox left winger at Groningen, but has mainly been featuring from the right in recent years, becoming renowned for his tendency to cut inside and then aim a shot toward the far top corner.

However, Van Marwijk is adamant there is more to the 32-year-old than just that one move.

"Robben was a traditional left winger who often went around his marker on the outside in his early days. You are not giving him enough credit when you say he is a one-trick pony," Van Marwijk told Metro.

"That was possible in the past, but you no longer get away with that in the modern game. Things are going so fast and you need to have more up your sleeve than just one move.

"Robben has a number of ways to get past his direct opponent. He can cut inside or go around someone on the outside, regardless of whether he is at full speed or stands still. He is very much like Messi in that regard. You don't see people claiming Messi is a one-trick pony.

"But whenever he cuts inside, he nearly always goes for the curled shot toward the far corner. If anything, that is Arjen's trademark move."