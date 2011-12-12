Van Persie admits volley gamble
By Nick Moore
Robin van Persie's precisely-struck volley earned Arsenal victory against Everton on Saturday, but the Dutch forward admits that taking the decision to strike the ball first time was a bit of a gamble.
The Arsenal talisman closed in on Thierry Henry's club record of goals within a calendar year with his strike which secured the Gunners' 1-0 victory with 20 minutes remaining.
However, Van Persie concedes that he was taking a huge risk in hitting the ball on the volley, rather than taking a touch first to increase his chances of finding the net.
"Normally I would have taken a touch to get it right," the Dutchman told the club's official website. "It was a bit of a gamble but in the end a very nice goal just inside the post. I can't wish for more.
"It was a great pass again from Alex Song. It's unbelievable - he's a defensive midfielder but the amount of skill he has is just a dream.
"It was vital to stay on track and get the three points," he added. "It was a hard game against a good Everton side so in the end we were very pleased.
"We've played solid at the back for a couple of weeks now - I mean really solid. You know then that as a forward player, one chance can be decisive."
The goal came in a game where Arsenal were celebrating their 125th club anniversary, with many club legends, including Thierry Henry, watching on from the stands.
