Van Persie never thought he'd be main striker
By Nick Moore
Arsenal talisman Robin van Persie has admitted that he never thought he would be able to cut it as an out-and-out goal-scorer.
The Dutchman conceded that advice from Arsene Wenger helped him transform from a deep-lying forward to one of the best strikers in Europe.
“I was hoping to play as a second striker... I never thought I would end up as a main striker,” Van Persie told the club website. "We only tried it when [Emmanuel] Adebayor went to Manchester City.
"The boss didn't buy anyone else because he was convinced I could do it, but I wasn't even convinced I could do it. I had not really played there that much, and I hadn't thought about it much before.
"The boss said: 'I think you can do it, give it a go and see where it ends. Play your normal game, don't go out there to score, go out there to enjoy yourself and help the team'.
“I had a go and then in pre-season we had a game against Inter Milan and I scored a good goal and played well, and he told me after the game: 'We will see how it goes, I am 100 percent sure it will work'.
"Then in my first five or six games I didn't score, I was making assists and playing well, but I didn't score and I thought: 'I am a main striker now, I need to score' and the boss said: 'I don't mind that, as long as you play well for the team, giving assists, the goals will come'.
"When I scored my first goal I then scored seven in seven, with seven assists, so that was quite good. That was my first step to being a main striker."
Van Persie has scored 26 goals in the Premier League for the Gunners this season, making him the division’s top goal-scorer.
