Van Persie suffers nasty eye injury
Former Arsenal and Manchester United striker Robin van Persie suffered a torn eyelid playing for Fenerbahce.
Robin van Persie was forced off from Fenerbahce's 3-1 win over Akhisar Belediyespor on Sunday after sustaining a torn eyelid.
Van Persie opened the scoring, but left the field on a stretcher with a bandage over his eye after 40 minutes of the Turkish Super Lig contest.
He was then loaded into an ambulance amid fears he had suffered a serious injury, but it has since been confirmed the former Arsenal and Manchester United striker sustained a torn eyelid with no impairment to the Dutchman's vision.
Team doctor Burak Kunduracioglu told FB TV: "After the examinations we learned that nothing serious happened. Situation is good. We survived cheaply."
