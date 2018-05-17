Van Persie wears traffic cone at Premier League Darts
Michael van Gerwen was cheered on by Robin van Persie at the Premier League Darts on Thursday.
Former Arsenal and Manchester United striker Robin van Persie got into the spirit at the Premier League Darts on Thursday, cheering on Michael van Gerwen with a traffic cone hat on his head.
Van Gerwen beat world champion Rob Cross and Michael Smith to take the title for a fourth time and third in a row.
And the Dutchman was cheered on by a familiar face at London's O2 Arena, as Netherlands international footballer Van Persie - also sporting a Van Gerwen shirt and a pair of fetching yellow sunglasses - offered his support.
The 34-year-old has been in fine form since returning to Feyenoord in January, scoring five goals in 12 Eredivisie appearances and helping the club to KNVB Cup glory.
A man who knows a thing or two about winning the Premier League... it’s only in the house!Nice hat, Robin! 17 May 2018
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.