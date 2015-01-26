Van Praag planning to stand for FIFA presidency

The KNVB announced that Van Praag, 67, is ready to put himself forward as a contender for the FIFA presidency and will send his official nomination on Tuesday.

It is well known that I am very worried about FIFA," Van Praag is quoted as saying by the KNVB website.

Jerome Champagne, Prince Ali Bin Al Hussein of Jordan and former France winger David Ginola have already declared that they plan to stand against Blatter, who is seeking a fifth term as president.

However, Van Praag revealed he felt compelled to put forward his own name due to a lack of credible alternatives.

"It is high time that the organization is fully normalized. I hoped that there would be a credible opponent, but that's simply not happened," he added.

"Then you must not only [say] words but also act decisively and take responsibility."

KNVB secretary general Bert van Oostveen outlined the organisation's backing for Van Praag.

"It is clear that something has to change in FIFA to restore credibility," he said.

"Michael is the right man for this. The KNVB will fully support him in his campaign."

Van Praag is set to hold a press conference in Amsterdam on Wednesday to present his candidacy.