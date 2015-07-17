Van Wolfswinkel strikes as Norwich win again

Forgotten man Ricky van Wolfswinkel was on target as Norwich City came from behind to beat League Two outfit Cambridge United 3-1 at the Abbey Stadium on Friday.

In a 120-minute friendly played over four quarters, the Premier League new boys fell behind when Jordan Slew crossed for striker Barry Corr to open the scoring after 33 minutes.

Norwich boss Alex Neil fielded two different sides for each 60-minute half and it was the second line-up which secured the win, with Gary Hooper levelling from the penalty spot after Louis Thompson was upended.

Big-money signing Van Wolfswinkel, who spent last season on loan at Saint-Etienne, then marked his first pre-season appearance by putting the visitors in front with a tap-in at the back post.

Van Wolfswinkel then turned provider for Harry Toffolo to seal a third victory out of three for Norwich so far as they prepare for life back in the top flight.