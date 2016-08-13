Vancouver Whitecaps 1 San Jose Earthquakes 2: Visitors extend unbeaten streak

Goals from Quincy Amarikwa and Simon Dawkins guided the in-form San Jose Earthquakes to a 2-1 win at Vancouver Whitecaps.

In the only MLS match on Friday, Dawkins added to Amarikwa's first-half opener on the hour-mark as the streaking Earthquakes extended their unbeaten run to five games.

Nicolas Mezquida netted a stoppage-time consolation goal for the Whitecaps, but the Earthquakes held on for their first road victory of the season, with San Jose now undefeated since July 8.

The Earthquakes are seventh in the Western Conference, a point adrift of reigning MLS Cup champions Portland Timbers with a game in hand, while they are a point clear of the Whitecaps.

In front of 22,120 fans at BC Place Stadium, the Earthquakes were quick to silence the Vancouver faithful after 14 minutes.

Amarikwa headed Anibal Godoy's corner on target, with the officials ruling the ball had crossed the line, despite appeals from Vancouver players, after Fatai Alashe's header rattled the crossbar moments earlier.

It was 2-0 in the 60th minute, when Dawkins fired his shot across goal and past Whitecaps goalkeeper Davis Ousted.

The Whitecaps did come close to reducing the deficit with 12 minutes remaining but Blas Perez's effort hit the bar, though Uruguayan Mezquida did pull a goal back at the death.