Vardy dismisses prospect of rest amid groin surgery reports

Leicester City striker Jamie Vardy insists he will not be rested by Claudio Ranieri over the remainder of the season amid reports he is to undergo minor surgery on a groin problem.

Vardy is reportedly due to miss the FA Cup clash with Tottenham next weekend to cure the injury, having played with a broken wrist, an ankle problem and illness this season.

Ranieri suggested he may seek to rest Vardy over the coming months - despite the striker scoring 15 Premier League goals this term - but the England international is not convinced.

As he seeks to secure a place in England's Euro 2016 squad and cap a dream season with high-flying Leicester, the 28-year-old said: "Never. Nah. I will be fine, no worries about that. I won’t be having a rest.

"The illness last week has all gone now. I couldn't tell you what it was. I was deteriorating by the minute and bed-bound for a couple of days.

"I looked even worse the day after playing Liverpool. It took the wind out of me completely. I couldn't do anything apart from stay in bed."

Vardy's last goal for Leicester came in mid-December's victory over Chelsea, with his lack of goals in recent weeks coinciding with dropped Leicester points.

Defeat to Liverpool followed by draws with Manchester City and AFC Bournemouth have led to suggestions that Leicester's bubble has burst.

Leicester remain second - two points off Arsenal - and Vardy is keen to ensure both his and the club's seasons do not fizzle out.

"If I have a second half to the season like I have had a first half, then hopefully I will be on that plane [to Euro 2016]," he continued.

"You have seen what is going on at this club, it is building in a way so they can be challenging at the top all the time. We will keep doing what we are doing on the training field and see where it takes us.

"I am sure they said [the bubble had burst] after we played Liverpool but we managed to get a point against Man City.

"People talk but we have to let it go in one ear and out of the other, and concentrate on ourselves."