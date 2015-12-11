Vardy earns a packet... of crisps

Record-breaking Leicester City striker Jamie Vardy has been honoured with his own brand of crisps.

The England international became the first man to score in 11 consecutive Premier League fixtures when he surpassed Ruud van Nistelrooy's landmark by finding the net in a 1-1 draw against the Dutchman's former club Manchester United this month.

Vardy, who has worked his way up from non-League football to become one of the top-flight's most prolific forwards, was named Player of the Month for November to cap off all the praise that came his way.

While Premier League players are well known for earning a packet, Vardy's crisp finishing has now seen him recognised by Leicester-based snack food manufacturer Walkers.

Limited edition 'Vardy Salted' crisps will be on offer to fans attending Monday's crunch league fixture with Chelsea, as Leicester bid to preserve their position at the top of the table.

Walkers tweeted: "The rumours are true! We've worked with @LCFC to create these limited edition packs for Monday night's match. SCORE!"

Vardy's achievements could also be set for the big screen after his agent claimed preliminary discussions had taken place to turn his story into a film.