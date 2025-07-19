Topps has announced its return as an official Premier League licensee and launched a new official Premier League collection.

Topps Premier League 2025/26 Trading Cards will hit the shelves in the UK on August 7 and will feature players from every club in their new kits as well as a host of Premier League legends.

Packs will offer collectors the chance to pick up cards of various levels of scarcity, including numbered and autographed cards and – yes – the mighty shiny!

Topps is a serious collection for serious collectors

Chris Wood Topps card (Image credit: Topps)

Topps has opted for a mind-bending level of depth when it comes to different levels of rarity, from the easy to find to the extremely limited but very shiny indeed.

In addition to Rookie Cards for players appearing in Topps card form for the first time and chrome shinies emblazoned with top ex-players, there will be fervent collector demand for some of the least common card categories.

Sandro Tonali Topps card (Image credit: Topps)

They include semi-rare Gold Lion player cards printed on shiny gold foil with a liquid-silver finish and the Premier League lion logo, mega-rare ‘Premier Pull Cards’ which form a standalone mini-set of high-end current player and legend cards, and super-rare autograph cards that also have ultra-rare variations.

And, for the elite collector, there are ultra-rare cards to pray for and track down. These ‘Diamond Rookie’ cards are very limited run cards that feature only the 10 most exciting first-year professional footballers in the Premier League this season.

Packs will most commonly feature what Topps calls base cards and promise ‘incredible excitement in every pack’ for fans who like to collect stuff, which, let’s face it, is quite a lot of us.

There will be a significant addition to the collector’s arsenal in October, when Topps releases its first-ever Golden Boot Tin.

Estevao Topps card (Image credit: Topps)

If it all sounds a bit intense, Topps has produced a very handy guide for fans looking to collect the new Premier League set, including explainers on the parallel card colour variations concept and storytelling inserts that dive a little deeper than your average trading card.

The collection includes a number of insert variations that are sure to be a hit with collectors, including special stadium-linked designs for ‘Home Advantage’ and distinctive cards for Premier League players with ‘Heat Vision’, ‘Perfect Storm’ and ‘Beast Mode’ attributes.

Topps Premier League Trading Cards 2025/26 is a standalone collection that isn’t part of the Champions League-led Match Attax trading card game, which is designed for the younger football fan and has been running for almost two decades.