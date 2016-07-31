Vardy: Rejecting Arsenal an easy decision

Leicester City striker Jamie Vardy has stressed that rejecting a move to Arsenal was an easy decision for him and has claimed a transfer was never a realistic option.

The England international was believed to be close to joining Arsenal ahead of Euro 2016 after the Emirates side triggered his release clause, but he eventually signed a new contract with Leicester instead.

The 29-year-old has now reflected on his decision to stay put and is adamant staying at the Premier League champions was an easy call in the end.

"[Turning down Arsenal] wasn't that big when I think about it. It was quite easy and this is where I want to be," Vardy told Sky Sports.

"I was away with England so [a move to Arsenal wasn't close]. No [I didn't speak to them.]

"There's a lot of unfinished business here. I feel that the club is only going one way and that is forward, that's why I want to be a part of it."

The prolific attacker also had his say on the situation of Riyad Mahrez, who has been linked with a move away from Leicester, and has admitted he is keen for the Algeria international to stay put.

"I think everyone in the squad would want him here, playing with us," Vardy added.

"But that's nothing to do with us and it's down to Riyad and the club to sort out."