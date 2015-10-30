Vardy's head will not be turned - Leicester boss Ranieri

Leicester City manager Claudio Ranieri does not believe Jamie Vardy's head will be turned by interest from other clubs following his prolific start to the season.

Vardy leads the Premier League scorers' chart with 10 goals for Ranieri's men, who are fifth in the table with 19 points.

As a result of his form Real Madrid have been credited with an apparent interest in Vardy, who has broken into the England squad this year and earned four caps, while Liverpool and Tottenham are also thought to be keen.

However, Ranieri said: "Jamie is very focused with us. He likes what he's doing at Leicester and the national team.

"I don't think his mind would be turned by any interest from a big team. He's very happy here and very focused on what he is doing."