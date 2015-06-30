Vargas: I was scoring with every shot at training

Chile's match-winner Eduardo Vargas revealed he has been struggling with a knee injury but felt confident heading into the semi-final against Peru.

Vargas claimed that at Chile's final training session before taking on Peru, every shot he took went in, with the 25-year-old striker scoring both goals in Santiago on Monday to send his nation into the Copa America final.

In the 42nd minute, Vargas tapped in from close range after Alexis Sanchez's cross came back off the post, while the Napoli man wrapped up Chile's 2-1 victory with 26 minutes remaining, blasting the ball into the top corner from 25 yards.

"I was practicing shooting [on Saturday] and the truth is that every shot went in," Vargas said, according to La Tercera.

"Today I got the confidence."

Vargas' double took him to 22 goals for his country, putting him level with former attacking midfielder Jorge Aravena as the sixth-highest scorer in Chile's history.

The Santiago-born striker claimed he could barely feel his injured knee as he led Chile to victory.

"[My knee] bothers me in some plays but thank God it was nothing [today] and I could keep playing," he said.