Vela and Juarez banned by Mexico

It is claimed that the pair threw the party after Mexico’s 1-0 friendly win against Colombia earlier this month.

Manchester United's Javier Hernandez and Tottenham Hotspur's Giovani dos Santos were fined over the incident, as were Fulham defender Carlos Salcido, West Ham's Pablo Barrera and seven other players.

The sanctions were announced by national team director Nestor de la Torre, who told a press conference that Vela Juarez violated four rules from the federation's code of conduct.

De la Torre said: "Carlos Vela and Efrain Juarez will be suspended for six months from the date of these events (September 8) for calls for the national team, because there were faults in four sections of the national team rules."

The pair’s suspension has been backdated, making them unavailable for selection until March 8.

Mexico, who appointed Efrain Flores as their interim manager in July, are due to play Poland in a friendly on October 12.

The seven other players to receive fines of 50,000 pesos (£2,517) were Guillermo Ochoa, Francisco Rodriguez, Andres Guardado, Gerardo Torrado, Rafael Marquez, Enrique Esqueda and Hector Moreno.

By Luke Nicholls

