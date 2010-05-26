Vela understands Fabregas stance

Fabregas has long been linked with a move back to Catalunya, with the 23-year-old revealing on Wednesday that he could not guarantee that he will be with the Emirates Stadium outfit next season.

And Mexican international Vela, speaking to the media after playing 62 minutes for his country against England at Wembley on Monday, explained how he believes Fabregas is justified in wanting to move on.

“It is difficult for big players, they want to win trophies and play in games like the Champions League final, I’m sure he’s disappointed we have not won anything for five years," he said.

Vela's implication that Fabregas will continue to not win trophies if he stays will do nothing to endear him to the Gunners' faithful, frustrated having seen their side again fail to win a title since the 2005 FA Cup.

Arsenal supporters are now braced for a period of uncertainty with their prize asset expected to leave. And Vela insisted that his skipper will be sorely missed should he move on.

"He is the star of the Arsenal team and it is better to have him. But it is a decision for Cesc,” he added. "Of course, it will be sad to see Cesc join Barcelona."

Vela, who missed two opportunities to score against England in midweek, is himself becoming embroiled in transfer speculation. But he stated that he is full focused on this summer's World Cup with Mexico preparing to face hosts South Africa, Uruguay and France in the group phase.

“I'm only concentrated on playing for Mexico and having a good World Cup, and having a good World Cup can open many doors. If not at Arsenal, we'll see where."

By Trystan Scales

