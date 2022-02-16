Veljko Paunovic insists he is doing his best at Reading after more fan protests

Reading boss Veljko Paunovic refused to discuss his future after fans again called for him to be axed following a goalless draw at relegation rivals Peterborough.

The stalemate – which kept Reading two points clear of the bottom three in the Championship – was followed by a lengthy protest from angry Royals supporters.

The draw snapped a run of seven successive league defeats but Reading were reliant on a crucial goal-line clearance from captain Michael Morrison to deny Joe Ward a Posh winner with 10 minutes to go.

Josh Knight then headed a glorious chance over as the hosts missed the opportunity to leapfrog Reading and escape the danger zone by failing to score for the 17th time in a tough season.

Paunovic, who would only answer questions on the game, said: “I stood up for the call to carry this project forward and I am doing my best.

“We knew it was going to be hard with deductions and embargos, and we have had to deal with a lot of setbacks.

“We are disappointed we didn’t get all three points because we were close, but our first clean sheet in a long time is a positive to build on.

“Every single one of the players gave their best. There was a lot of people bleeding and exhausted, which tells you how much everyone cares and gives their best.

“We showed grit – we showed something that maybe in the past was missing. The team fought very hard.

“There was a maturity in our approach, especially in the first half when we dealt with a lot of pressure.

“We had to be patient in the second half and that patience brought us situations in which we had opportunities.

“I think the team needs unity, togetherness and support.”

Posh boss Darren Ferguson bemoaned his side’s finishing.

He said: “The performance level was good, but the result was rubbish.

“We were dominant in the first half when we had the wind and that continued again when we didn’t have it in the second half.

“But we’re finding it tough to do the hardest thing in football – get a goal. We’ve had 32 shots in the last two games but haven’t scored.

“Joe saw the space at the near post, but I asked him if he could have lifted his shot with no keeper there.

“Then it would have gone in or the defender would have had to handle it for a penalty, but it is difficult to criticise a player who had another very good game for us.

“That was one of many big opportunities. Josh’s header a yard from goal was another.

“I felt we were the only team trying to win the game but we couldn’t quite do it even though the belief was clear to see in the performance.”