Veloso open to Fiorentina move from Dynamo Kiev

The Portugal midfielder has let it be known that he wants out of the Ukrainian Premier League club two years after his move from Genoa.

Veloso, 28, claims several clubs are eager to sign him and would welcome a return to Serie A with Fiorentina, but knows he will only get his wish if Dynamo agree to sell him.

He told Tuttomercatoweb: "I have already expressed my desire to leave, but it doesn't only depend on me. It is also down to the common sense of the Dynamo Kiev president.

"I very much like Fiorentina, as it's a great squad full of real champions, but there are other clubs interested in me who could meet Dynamo's requests.

"Everyone knows what I want and I hope it can come true."