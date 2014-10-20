Venezuela Wrap: Caracas rise as leaders lose

Jhonder Cadiz, Roberto Tucker, Edder Farias, Andres Sanchez and Francisco Carabali were all on target as Caracas trounced Tucanes 5-1 in Apertura action on Sunday.

Caracas are now unbeaten in six games since losing their league opener at Estudiantes de Merida in August.

Eduardo Sarago's Caracas, who have three games in hand, sit four points adrift of Tachira in fourth position after 10 rounds.

After back-to-back defeats, Tucanes are only a point clear of in-form Caracas.

Fresh from crushing lowly Zulia 4-2 midweek, Caracas put Tucanes to the sword at Estadio Olimpico de la UCV.

Cadiz broke the deadlock in the 34th minute, before Tucker converted a penalty just shy of the hour-mark.

Farias, who scored twice against Zulia, put the game virtually beyond doubt in the 73rd minute, though Jose Parada pulled a goal back for Tucanes just seconds later.

That is as good as it got for Tucanes, however, as Sanchez and Carabli struck in the final 10 minutes.

Tachira's lead at the summit evaporated following a 2-1 loss at Mineros de Guayana.

Angel Osorio gave Tachira a ninth-minute lead but the visitors were overrun by Mineros as Arnold Lopez and Alberto Cabello got on the scoresheet.

Tachira (plus 12) are now top of the table purely based on their superior goal difference, with Deportivo La Guaira (plus 6) level on 20 points after drawing 1-1 at home to Carabobo on Saturday.

In other results, Aragua made it three wins on the bounce with a 4-1 second-half demolition against Zulia.

Atletico Venezuela and Trujillanos enjoyed successive victories on Sunday.

Francisco Parra and Leonardo Carboni both scored as Atletico Venezuela overcame Estudiantes 2-1.

Trujillanos accounted for Llaneros de Guanare 2-0 courtesy of Freddys Arrieta and James Cabezas.

Elsewhere, Deportivo Lara downed Deportivo Petare 2-0.

Cellar-dwelling Zamora held Deportivo Anzoategui to a 1-1 draw, while Metropolitanos and Portuguesa drew by the same scoreline.