Venezuela Wrap: Zamora cruise past Tucanes
Zamora claimed an important 3-1 win over Tucanes in the Venezuela Primera Division as Deportivo Tachira were held to a draw.
Juan Falcon's brace helped Zamora to the top of the table with the victory over the third-placed side, who were previously unbeaten.
John Murillo opened the scoring on the quarter-hour, and the lead was 2-1 at half-time after Falcon and Argenis Gomez struck.
But Falcon restored Zamora's two-goal advantage in the 49th minute and Noel Sanvicente's side were never troubled again.
Deportivo Tachira's three-match winning run to start the campaign was ended with a 0-0 draw at home to unbeaten Deportivo Lara.
Aragua bounced back from their loss to Trujillanos with a 3-0 victory over Llaneros de Guanare thanks to Alexander Rondon's double.
Trujillanos remain unbeaten but were held to a second draw, a scoreless one at Deportivo La Guaira.
Carlos Quintero struck twice in Deportivo Petare's 4-2 victory over Yaracuyanos, who had Havinson Escobar score a brace.
Deportivo Anzoategui and Atletico Venezuela played out a 1-1 draw and Walter Aguilar's late penalty saw Zulia hold Carabobo 1-1.
Mineros de Guayana kept Estudiantes de Merida winless with a 2-0 victory.
