Venezuela Wrap: Zamora cruise past Tucanes

Juan Falcon's brace helped Zamora to the top of the table with the victory over the third-placed side, who were previously unbeaten.



John Murillo opened the scoring on the quarter-hour, and the lead was 2-1 at half-time after Falcon and Argenis Gomez struck.



But Falcon restored Zamora's two-goal advantage in the 49th minute and Noel Sanvicente's side were never troubled again.



Deportivo Tachira's three-match winning run to start the campaign was ended with a 0-0 draw at home to unbeaten Deportivo Lara.



Aragua bounced back from their loss to Trujillanos with a 3-0 victory over Llaneros de Guanare thanks to Alexander Rondon's double.



Trujillanos remain unbeaten but were held to a second draw, a scoreless one at Deportivo La Guaira.



Carlos Quintero struck twice in Deportivo Petare's 4-2 victory over Yaracuyanos, who had Havinson Escobar score a brace.



Deportivo Anzoategui and Atletico Venezuela played out a 1-1 draw and Walter Aguilar's late penalty saw Zulia hold Carabobo 1-1.



Mineros de Guayana kept Estudiantes de Merida winless with a 2-0 victory.