Ventura: Belotti like Ronaldo and Buffon

Torino striker Andrea Belotti has the dedication to match professionals like Cristiano Ronaldo and Gianluigi Buffon, according to Italy coach Giampiero Ventura.

Ventura signed Belotti from Palermo during his time in charge of Torino and gave him his Italy debut in a friendly against France last September.

The 22-year-old extended his stay at the Stadio Olimpico until 2021 last weekend, with a €100 million release clause for clubs outside Serie A inserted in the deal.

Ventura does not believe being assigned that value will affect Belotti negatively, though, insisting his professionalism rivals the best in the game.

Asked if the clause would have a negative impact on the striker, Ventura told Corriere della Sera: "I do not think so. Belotti is someone who wants to get to the top, he is hungry, he wants to improve.

"The great champions are those who continue to push themselves, like [Cristiano] Ronaldo or Buffon."

Graziano Pelle has not featured for Italy since he was dropped for refusing to shake Ventura's hand following his substitution in the 2018 World Cup qualifier against Spain last October.

The 68-year-old suggested he does not have the required time to deal with problem players as he would have at club level.

"When I was in a club I dedicated a lot of time to this, because it's hard to give up on a player. In that sense I had huge victories but also defeats, as with [Juan] Sanchez Mino in Torino. He did not understand how the fans would challenge him," said Ventura.

"It's different with a national team. At a club I would have the opportunity to work on Pelle. Here I do not."