Ventura: Torino were deserved streak breakers

Roma had won 10 straight matches heading into Sunday's trip to Turin but barely put a shot on target versus Torino, who had to come from behind to secure a 1-1 draw versus the league leaders.

Kevin Strootman gave Roma the lead in the first half, while Alessio Cerci struck in the 63rd minute to level for Torino.

Ventura maintained his team could have won the round 11 meeting as Cerci and Riccardo Meggiorini tested visiting goalkeeper Morgan De Sanctis with rasping drives in either half.

"Roma never had a real shot on target from open play, as they only really threatened from set pieces," Ventura told Sky Sport Italia.

"For a side that won 10 in a row and had scored 24 goals, that's an achievement. It means Torino worked very hard and every player was ready to help their team-mate out.

"Despite the injury crisis, I think we deserved the draw today. We forced Morgan De Sanctis to perform some stunning saves and could've made more of two or three counter-attacks.

"I am happy for the players, as this team has earned a lot less than it deserved to over the course of this season. Partly that was down to our lack of experience but they needed to write this small page in the history books and stopped the team that had been considered unstoppable."

Despite watching Roma's stunning winning streak end, coach Rudi Garcia said he was happy with the result away from home.

"I liked that we played all the way through in order to win. Even at the end we attacked to the final whistle and tried to get the victory," Garcia said.

"This is football, we can't win them all but a draw away from home is not a negative result."