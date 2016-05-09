Vermaelen ready for Barcelona comeback

Barcelona have received some encouraging news on the injury front as Thomas Vermaelen has received the medical all clear after overcoming a calf problem.

The 30-year-old last featured for Barcelona in the 6-0 win over Getafe on March 12 and then picked up a knock in training in early April that kept him out of action since.

Vermaelen is now ready to return, though, ahead of the Liga decider away against Granada and the Copa del Rey final versus Sevilla.

"Thomas Vermaelen has been given the medical all clear to return to action," a statement on the club's official website reads.

"The Belgian has now recovered from the calf injury that has kept him out since 11 April."

Vermaelen has made 20 appearances in all competitions this campaign for Barca, scoring once in the process.

He featured just once in his first season after joining from Arsenal.